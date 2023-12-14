HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Mina Starsiak Hawk, one of the stars in the popular HGTV show “Good Bones”, announced that she will be opening a brand-new home goods store next year in Noblesville.

Hawk shared the news during an interview with People Magazine where she confirmed her plans to officially open a home goods store in Noblesville in 2024. At this time, no exact timeline has been provided for when Noblesville residents can expect to shop at the retail store.

Hawk and her co-star Karen E. Laine previously confirmed at the end of September that they would be closing down their home decor store Two Chicks and a Hammer., located at 1531 S. East Street, at the end of 2023. The store had been open for three years.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen also weighed in on the news Thursday evening, stating on X, “We’re excited to welcome Mina and her family to our city.”