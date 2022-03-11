CARMEL, Ind. — Two people face criminal mischief charges after police in Carmel conduct an investigation into repeated cases of vandalism and loitering in public areas and parking garages.

During the early morning hours of Saturday, March 5, officers using city surveillance cameras saw three people enter a public restroom near Elm Street and Veterans Way.

Upon investigation, officers found damage done to the inside of the public restroom. A report was made and on Thursday, 19-year-old David Alejandro Foddrill and 19-year-old Isiah Dewey Jacob Curtis, both of Indianapolis, were charged with Criminal Mischief.

Carmel Police said the investigation stemmed from a significant increase in vandalism, with multiple reports of such incidents since January.

It’s estimated about $14,000 in damage has been done.

Carmel Police have increased patrols in the areas where these reports have come from and aggressively enforced ordinance and criminal violations.

These patrols will continue in an attempt to prevent further damage to public areas.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism or other similar incidents that have occurred, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).