INDIANAPOLIS — Two additional people face multiple preliminary charges after an investigation into a shooting along the Canal Walk in downtown Indy that left four people wounded.

The arrests come after two groups of people on different sides of the waterway got into an argument early Wednesday morning and someone pulled out a gun and started shooting. Two other individuals, 18-year-old Kewawnist McGee, and a 15-year-old, who were involved in this incident were previously arrested on outstanding felony warrants in connection with the shooting.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said surveillance video and witness statements led detectives to identify Dayvon Jackson as one of the suspects involved in the shooting. On Thursday, they saw him with another male matching the description of another suspect involved.

Police arrested Jackson and the other male, identified as Radrice Johnson. They expect to make further arrests. Jackson and Johnson were preliminarily charged with:

Four counts each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Four counts each of battery on a person with injury

Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon

Possession of handgun without a license

“These arrests would not have been possible without the dedication of our detectives, downtown district officers and so many others who worked tirelessly to identify these two violent perpetrators and get them off the streets. We also want to thank our residents and those living on the canal who cooperated with our detectives and stood up to say enough is enough. It’s a reminder to all that we will not stand for this kind of violence in Indianapolis, not today or in the future,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ronald Clayton at the IMPD Aggravated Assault/Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Ronald.Clayton@indy.gov. They can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.