We’re dry out the door Monday morning but you should take the rain gear with you. We turn rather wet this afternoon. You’ll also want the heavy coat. Temperatures Monday morning are running in the mid 30s, with wind chills in the mid 20s.

There are a lot of events going on around town to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Day. As you’re planning to be out around town, you’ll want to have the umbrella handy, especially later in the day. A few spotty showers are possible by late morning but primary impacts will be during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall will reach its peak coverage across the state around the evening commute. A few pockets of heavy rainfall will be around, so plan on taking it a little slower on your drive home from work.

Temperatures will rise to the mid 40s by the afternoon hours, and keep going through the evening. By midnight, temperatures will be near 50°. Showers will be easing during the evening hours but we remain damp with spotty showers possible through the very early morning hours on Tuesday. Overall rainfall totals from this system will be near 1/4″, on average.

Tuesday will be a breezy, mild and dry day. Temperatures will be mostly steady in the mid to upper 40s from the morning into the afternoon.

More wet weather return midweek but temperatures remain mild. As we dry out by the end of the week, temperatures will be briefly back to near seasonal levels.