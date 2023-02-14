Rain and gusty winds may impact some of your Valentine’s Day plans. A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of central Indiana. It will be in effect from 4 PM Tuesday through 10 AM Wednesday. Winds gusting up to 50 mph are possible. This could cause a few tree limbs to be knocked down or even lead to some power outages.

This will be one of the milder Valentine’s Days we’ve had in Indianapolis. We’ve been as warm as 65° for the holiday and as cold as -14°. We’ve only had 6 years on this date reach 60°. This will likely not be one of them but we will still be mild, in the mid and upper 50s this afternoon.

Wet and windy evening

Much of the day will be dry. However, rain chances arrive this afternoon. Spotty to widely scattered showers will be in the area just after lunch time through the early evening. Once we get closer to the 7 O’clock hour this evening, rain chances will ramp up. Scattered showers will move through during the evening and reach their peak coverage closer to the 9 O’clock hour. Once we get past midnight, most of the rain will have moved on out and we will be drying into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be very mild and windy. The wind advisory expires at 10 AM but we remain quite breezy into the afternoon, on southwest winds. Temperatures will rise to the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain and storms Thursday

Another round of rain and storms will arrive on Thursday. Some of these have the potential to be strong to severe. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with any severe storms but at this time, an isolated rotating storm can’t be ruled out. Along with rain and storms, temperatures will be falling and we could see a transition to a wintry mix and light snow showers late Thursday and early Friday.

It’s a brief shot of cold air as we close the workweek cold. The weekend features more sunshine and a brand new temperature turnaround.