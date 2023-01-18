Take the umbrella with you when you leave this Wednesday morning. We still have many dry hours in the day before the rain arrives, but you won’t want to be caught without it later. Temperatures are also much colder this morning than they were yesterday morning. Kids at the bus stop will need that heavier winter coat with temperatures in the mid 30s.

We stay dry through the morning and lunch hour. The rain arrives this afternoon, with a few spotty showers possible by the time kids are heading home from the bus stop. Rain will continue to spread into the state through the evening, so plan on a wet evening commute drive. The rain will reach its peak coverage and intensity late this evening, near 10 PM. A few thunderstorms could develop as well. While most are expected to be non-severe, an isolated strong, gusty storm in our southern counties can’t be ruled out. Rain in excess of 1″ is possible in many locations by early Thursday morning.

Rain eases overnight but temperatures will continue to rise. We’ll be near 50° Thursday morning, after a small dip in temperatures late in the morning, sunshine breaking out will help many locations jump into the mid 50s close to the lunch hour tomorrow. A reinforcing cold front will swing through Thursday afternoon. That will send temperatures tumbling back to more seasonal levels.