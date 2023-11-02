It’s another cold start to the morning! Temperatures have fallen back near or below freezing across central Indiana Thursday morning. However, breezy southwesterly winds will send temperatures into the 50s this afternoon. This will break out three day streak where high temperatures only made it to the 40s.

As temperatures fall back to and below 50° this evening, our gusty winds near 25 mph will make it feel several degrees cooler than it actually is. Wind chill values will be in the upper 30s near 8 PM.

Our warmup continues into the weekend as temperatures will climb to the 60s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Rain chances over the next few days are minor with the next coming on Saturday. A few isolated showers are possible but most of the day will be dry.