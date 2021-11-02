Turkey giveaway event coming to Indy’s far eastside

INDIANAPOLIS — Need a turkey for Thanksgiving? Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana and Mount Paran Church are partnering to host a drive-thru turkey giveaway event!

This will take place on Monday, November 22 from 12 through 3 p.m. at the Circle City Prep parking lot located at 4002 N. Franklin Road, where one free turkey will be given per car or family.

The goal of this event is to provide turkeys to those who may be experiencing a difficult time during the Thanksgiving holiday or fall season.

“Goodwill operates multiple stores and facilities on Indianapolis’ eastside, and we are thankful to be a part of this community,” said Eric Schlegel, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana. “Partnering with Mount Paran Church to give back to the community is a sheer joy, and we look forward to continuing to connect with businesses, families, and individuals about ways we can positively impact the eastside.”

“Mount Paran is grateful to have a strong presence in the community, and we want community members to know our commitment to being part of the solution in making lives better holistically,” said T.D. Robinson, senior pastor & president of Mt. Paran Baptist Church. “We are excited to work with Goodwill in this unique way and meet with families across our community at this event on November 22.”

Those who are interested in attending should arrive early because the turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.