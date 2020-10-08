TSA stops Alabama man from bringing loaded gun onto flight in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS– Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a man from carrying a loaded gun onto an airplane Wednesday at Indianapolis International Airport.

TSA officials say a loaded .45 caliber handgun and magazine were found in the carry-on bag of an Alabama man. TSA alerted airport police to the incident and the weapon was confiscated.

“During this pandemic, our TSA officers continue to be vigilant to stop weapons like this from boarding planes,” said Indianapolis TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt. “All travelers should check and then double check their belongings for prohibited items to help ensure a smooth process through the airport security checkpoints.”

The TSA can issue a civil penalty to those with guns at a checkpoint. A typical first offense can result in a $4,100 penalty and can go as high as $13,669 depending on the circumstances. Officials say this applies to travelers with and without a concealed carry permit.

Firearms can legally be packed into checked baggage if they’re properly packed into a hardback case, unloaded and declared at the airline check-in counter. Ammunition must be packed separately. There may be additional requirements from state laws or specific airlines.