INDIANAPOLIS — TSA agents working at Indianapolis International Airport found a large, bladed weapon hidden in a passenger’s bag on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The Transportation Security Administration’s Great Lakes office posted on social media Thursday about the incident, which involved TSA agents and a passenger attempting to travel through Indy’s airport.

The Great Lakes office said in the post that on Monday, Sept. 11, agents stationed at IND airport found an 8-inch-long knife inside a passenger’s bag going through precheck. The knife, TSA Great Lakes said, was concealed inside the lining of a pet’s carrier bag.

“I didn’t know it was in there,” TSA quoted the passenger as saying.

TSA Regional Spokesperson Jessica Mayle confirmed to FOX59/CBS4 on Thursday that the item was discovered at a TSA checkpoint and that the passenger involved later boarded their flight as scheduled.

“The passenger abandoned the knife, continued through screening, and was cleared for travel,” Mayle wrote in an email.

Photos of the knife, taken by TSA officers and provided by TSA Great Lakes, can be seen below.

Knife found (via TSA)

FOX59/CBS4 has reached out to the PR company that represents the Indianapolis Airport and has not heard back as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

The TSA Great Lakes division concluded its post with a safety warning for all air travelers.

“You’ll find it’s never a dull idea to pack all knives and blades in a checked bag,” the post read. “#PackSmart.”