Try these new Shake Shack additions while you can

INDIANAPOLIS — Attention all chicken and cheese lovers! Shake Shack is rolling out two new menu items but they’re only available for a limited time.

Shake Shack announced two new menu items that be will available worldwide: A Buffalo Chicken sandwich and Buffalo-Spiced Cheese fries.

The buffalo chicken sandwich is a “crispy, hand-breaded, expertly seasoned, antibiotic-free chicken breast cooked sous vide for perfect texture, covered in Buffalo Sauce and topped with ranch sauce, served over pickles and shredded lettuce on a toasted potato bun”, according to the restaurant.

Its new buffalo-spiced cheese fries are described as “crispy crinkle cuts topped with cheese sauce and dusted with Buffalo seasoning, served with ranch sauce.” Don’t want the cheese on top? Don’t worry, you can still get the Buffalo Spiced Fries without the cheese.

The new additions will be available January 28 through April 25. However, fans can snag the additions early, starting January 25, using the Shake Shack app. Happy eating!