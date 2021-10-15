Trucking companies dealing with supply chain woes as holiday season looms

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Drive down Highway 41 anywhere in the Tri-State and you may not think there’s a shortage of trucks or truck drivers, but local companies say the industry is struggling.

Mark Springer with Henderson-based trucking company D & G says there’s a shortage of trucks, drivers, and parts across the industry. While the problem isn’t new, Springer says the issue isn’t being helped by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Springer notes that the pandemic has exposed the problem and made it worse with shipments coming late and not enough drivers left to handle the load.

Some experts say supply chain problems in the United States and across the world are creating trickle-down effects on the economy and the trucking industry. Amrou Awaysheh from the Kelley School of Business says truck drivers are being forced to work harder around the clock to meet demands.

What does this mean for consumers? Awaysheh says any goods that haven’t left plants overseas may not arrive before the holiday season.

Springer says his company is working with a local community college to train drivers, get them in the rigs, and get on the road.