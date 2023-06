ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. –A man and woman were rescued from a rental truck that was suspended over a bridge on the Indiana Toll Road Friday.

Indiana State Police said the rental truck crashed into an RV near Elkhart.

ISP Sgt. Ted Bohner shared a video on Twitter showing footage of the Elkhart Fire Department lifting the Penske rental truck back onto solid ground.

ISP said no injuries were reported during the crash.

Amazing footage of the Elkhart Fire Department rescuing a man and woman stuck in a rental truck hanging off the edge of a bridge on the @IndianaTollRoad .



Miraculously there were no injuries in this crash. — Sgt. Ted Bohner (@ISPBremen) June 9, 2023