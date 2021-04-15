Troopers in Bloomington arrest St. Joseph County murder suspect

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana State Police arrested a man in Bloomington Thursday in connection with a murder investigation in St. Joseph County.

The Indiana State Police said the Bloomington District Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section learned that 19-year-old Lance Dawson of South Bend was possibly hiding out in Bloomington. Dawson was wanted on an active homicide-murder warrant issued on April 7 out of St. Joseph County.

The tip led troopers to a Bloomington hospital, where they saw Dawson entering a vehicle along with two other males. The troopers conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot and brought Dawson into custody.

Officers from South Bend took custody of Dawson to bring him back to St. Joseph County.