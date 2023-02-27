INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after Indiana State Police were involved in a shooting Monday morning.

The Indiana State Police said just after 10 am Monday troopers came across a man wanted on several warrants. The man tried to flee, but something lead to the exchange of gunfire in the area of McFarland Boulevard and Sundance Drive.

No troopers were injured in the shooting. One suspect was taken to an area hospital in a stable condition. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is assisting in the investigation. We will provide additional details as they become available.