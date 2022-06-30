INDIANAPOLIS — Welcome to the world! The Indianapolis Zoo is excited to announce the birth of tiger cub trio in late May.

On May 27, 7-year-old Amur tiger, Zoya, gave birth to triplets. Two of the sweet cubs are male and one is a female. The zoo reports that mom and cubs are doing very well and that the birth of these cubs is extremely important.

There are currently fewer than 100 Amur tigers in Association of Zoos and Aquariums credited zoos. Habitat loss, human-tiger conflict, and poaching are all leading to declines in the population.

For their continued safety and well-being, the cubs are being taken care of by the animal care team and will be introduced to the public mid-September.