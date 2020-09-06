Suspected triple murder, suicide under investigation by Bloomington police

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department (BPD) is investigating what officials believe is a murder-suicide involving four people.

According to BPD, around 10:17 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 2600 block of S. Olcott Blvd. for a welfare check on the occupants of a residence.

Police said a complaint was received by a woman stating she went to the home to pick up her friend but no one answered the door after she knocked.

The woman then used a key to enter and found her friend, who appeared to be dead in a room, then left the home and called 911.

Officers arrived, entered the residence and found four deceased individuals with gunshot wounds, according to BPD.

Officials said evidence at the scene “indicated that a 61 year-old man had shot and killed his 54 year-old wife, his 26 year-old daughter, and his 18 year-old son before shooting himself.”

The motive for the shootings is currently unknown and police said the investigation is ongoing.