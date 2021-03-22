Trio of fires keep Indy crews busy Sunday, including blaze at apartment clubhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a busy Sunday for firefighting crews in Indianapolis. They responded to several incidents including the tenth fire at a former motel on the south side since January.

Fountain Lake Villas fire

Crews first responded to a fire at Fountain Lake Villas on the city’s south side. Firefighters were dispatched at 5:07 p.m. to a working apartment fire in the 8000 block of St. Peter Street.

Fire officials said heavy smoke was showing from the roof of the two-story structure when they arrived.

Everyone who was inside of the apartment units made it out by the time firefighters got there.

IFD responds to apartment fire at Fountain Lake Villas.

A firefighter received a slight injury and was treated and released on scene.

Eight units in all were affected, leaving around 18 people displaced.

Officials confirm there were working smoke alarms in the building. The fire is said to have started in the attic area.

Former site of south side motel catches fire again

For the second time since Saturday and the tenth time since January, crews were sent to put out a fire at the former Best Inn Motel on S. Harding Street.

The first unit arrived on scene just after 7 p.m and saw heavy fire and smoke.

Crews put out another fire at former Best Inn motel. (Courtesy of IFD)

The fire was under control within 15 minutes and was located in first floor units on the back side of the building.

Crews were sent to the same building to put out a fire there early Saturday morning as well.

North side apartment clubhouse fire

A third incident sent firefighters to an apartment clubhouse on the north side. Around 9:10 p.m., crews were dispatched to Lakeside Pointe at Nora.

Crews said the fire was under control within about 30 minutes. It started in a storage area that was filled with paint and other flammable materials.

Crews respond to clubhouse fire at north side apartments. (Courtesy of IFD)

As one fire truck arrived, officials said the vehicle went off the roadway as crews were positioning it to catch a nearby hydrant. The engine’s underbody will be checked Monday to see if there was any damage.