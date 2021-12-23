Tree falls and kills 1 in Cass County

WALTON, Ind. — A logging crew was out working in Cass County when a tree came crashing down and killed one person on Thursday morning.

According to Cass County Coroner George Franklin Jr., the logging crew were working in the area of County Road 700 E. in Walton when the tree fell down and landed on top of someone just before 11:30 a.m.

The coroner did not specify at this time if the deceased was a member of the logging crew or someone else who was in the vicinity of the falling tree.

The family of the deceased has been notified, but the corner is withholding the identity for the time being.

No further information has been released as the investigation is still ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.