Travel weather looks good, Thanksgiving looks wet

INDIANAPOLIS – We will warm up a little today with temperatures topping off in the 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s with a few clouds around.

Wednesday is our transition day ahead of a cold front. This cold front will bring rain to parts of the Midwest and bring windy conditions here to the Circle City. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50s with increasing clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s with showers moving in.

Thanksgiving Day looks rainy and damp. Scattered showers will be around all day with flurries mixing in late Thursday night. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s with overnight lows in the middle 20s.

Friday shopping is good to go, just bundle up! Temperatures will top off in the middle 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20s.

Saturday and Sunday look chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s.