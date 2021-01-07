Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigns after riot at Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 19: Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao makes a policy announcement at EPA headquarters September 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Chao and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced that the Trump administration would prohibit California from setting its own fuel economy standards, with Wheeler saying “Federalism does not mean that one state can dictate standards for the rest of the country”. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol.

In a statement Thursday, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

She said her department will continue to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s designated nominee to head the department, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.