Transportation Sec. Buttigieg shares first family photo alongside husband, 2 babies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shared the first family photo alongside his husband and two children a month after announcing that he and husband Chasten have become parents.

Buttigieg, the first openly gay Cabinet secretary confirmed by the Senate, posted the photo Saturday on his personal Twitter account.

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents,” Buttigieg said. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021

Buttigieg, 39, has talked publicly about his desire to become a father since his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Earlier this year, he told The Associated Press “we’re still working at that,” before adding with a smile, “Stay tuned.”

Buttigieg and Chasten, 32, got married in June 2018, and Buttigieg’s own father died six months later.