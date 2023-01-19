There’s a lot going on in the forecast for your Thursday. We are starting off the morning mild, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. While the steady, heavy rainfall has moved on, the ground is still damp and there are areas of patchy drizzle ongoing this morning. In addition to that, there’s also some patchy fog in the area.

We’ll break out into some sunshine late this morning and early afternoon, particularly in our southern and eastern counties. This will help temperatures in those areas rise into the low and mid 50s, while areas to the north will be cooler, in the mid 40s. As an area of low pressure and a cold front move through the state this afternoon, we’ll see some big changes. Showers and storms will return by mid afternoon. A strong thunderstorm or two will be possible as well, primarily in our far eastern counties.

Temperatures will dive behind the cold front and we’ll be in the 30s by the evening. Winds will be picking up and gusts near 50 mph will be possible. A few flurries will develop late this evening and we’ll be right back to more of a winter feel to close the week.

We finish the work week with temperatures that will be much more seasonal. With highs only in the mid 30s, the heavier coat will be needed. We do get some sunshine early in the weekend but more of a wintry precipitation comes in the second half of the weekend. A rain and snow mix will come in to close the weekend. Our wintry pattern continues on into next week and beyond. The 8-14 day outlook continues to favor a probability for us to be experiencing below average temperatures as we close out the month of January.