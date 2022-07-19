CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies in Clinton County are investigating a crash where a train hit a pickup truck and three people, including two children, were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said that just before 4 p.m. today, there was a report of a crash involving a train and pickup at County Road 750W near Gas Line Road.



Images provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office of the truck hit by a train today.

A preliminary investigation indicated the blue 2006 Ford pickup was going northbound and driven by 65-year-old Lora Elston of Battleground, Indiana.

For some unknown reason, the truck entered into the path of the train that was traveling west.

Inside the truck were an 11-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. The girl was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

Elston and the boy were carried by ambulance to a hospital in Lafayette, Indiana.

At this time the extent of their injuries are unknown.