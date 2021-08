SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Emergency responders in Shelby County have been dispatched to a train derailment Thursday morning.

The train derailment is on Railroad Street between State Road 9 and State Road 52 in Fountaintown.

IN 9 NB/SB: All lanes blocked between US 52 and 500 S (MM 40, 4m S of Greenfield). For the next four hours. Roadway hazard, Derailed train. https://t.co/1DdfQWVRQq — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) August 19, 2021

INDOT tweeted around 8:45 a.m. that all lanes of State Road 9 in the area would be blocked for the next four hours.

It’s unknown how many train cars have derailed or if anyone is hurt.

We will update this story with more information.