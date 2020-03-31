Traffic stop leads to 9 arrests for gun, drug charges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Police in Columbus arrested nine people Monday evening on drug and weapons charges.
The multi-agency investigation started when officers conducted a traffic stop and found an SKS rifle and drugs in the vehicle. Michael Coleman, 53, and Philip Brantley, 55, both from Columbus, were arrested.
Officers obtained a search warrant for Coleman’s apartment on Chestnut Street found a handgun, drug paraphernalia, heroin, and approximately 20 grams of marijuana inside the apartment.
Seven people were inside the apartment at the time the search warrant was served. Here are the preliminary charges for Coleman, Brantley and the seven others who were arrested:
- Michael A. Coleman, 53, of Columbus: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Open Container Violation, and Violation of an Emergency Order
- Philip Brantley, 55, of Columbus: Violation of an Emergency Order
- Darlene A. Jenkins, 54, of Columbus: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Alexus R. Jenkins, 23, of Bloomington: Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia
- Scott W. Bryant, 53, of Columbus: Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Teyon Montgomery, 19, of Columbus: Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Handgun Without a Permit
- Kaila Supernovich, 21, of Columbus: Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Brian Avery Jones Jr., 26, of Columbus: Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Kwayshar Booker, 25, of Columbus: Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia