Traffic stop in Henry County uncovers 400 pounds of marijuana

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Maryland man faces preliminary charges after deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department discovered hundreds of pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said deputies with the Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement (PACE) Team stopped a van for following too close at the 131 mile marker along eastbound I-70 in Henry County, Indiana.

During the traffic stop, the department says PACE Team deputies observed multiple criminal indicators during the contact with the driver and passenger. This includes green leafy plant material on the driver’s pants that looked like marijuana and a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, the department says the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department located 16 cardboard boxes containing 400 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana.

The driver, Chas Brown, and passenger, Howard Stevens, were arrested and booked into the Henry County Jail on a preliminary charge of dealing marijuana.