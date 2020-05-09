Traffic stop in Bartholomew County leads to 2 arrests

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Two men face preliminary charges after police say they found stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department said the arrests came after a deputy noticed a Jeep pull into a dead-end road near East 120 south and South US 31 and shut off their headlights. The deputy noticed the vehicle didn’t have a license plate, so he conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, the department said the driver, Justin Poole, and passenger, Martin Cox, appeared nervous. While standing at the vehicle, the deputy reported seeing tools commonly used while stealing catalytic converters. He also reported seeing the catalytic converters themselves.

The department notes that there has been an ongoing catalytic converter theft issue in the county over the past several months.

“Thefts of catalytic converters have been an ongoing problem recently in both the city and county. We are working to aggressively put an end to this problem. If you observe suspicious behavior with individuals around parked vehicles, please call it in,” Sheriff Matt Myers said.

When a K9 officer arrived, the dog alerted to the possible presence of narcotics. While searching the vehicle, the department said officers found a firearm, syringe, cutting tools and catalytic converters inside of the vehicle.

The department later determined some of the items were stolen from a local business just before the officer conducted the traffic stop.

Justin Poole was preliminarily charged with carrying a handgun without a license, unlawful possession of a syringe, and four counts of theft over $750.

Martin Cox was preliminarily charged with unlawful possession of a syringe and four counts of theft over $750.

Both were being held Saturday on a 48-hour hold due to the ongoing investigation.