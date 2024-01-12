INDIANAPOLIS — Pedestrian deaths went up in Indianapolis last year, causing some lawmakers to continue their push for traffic cameras in school zones.

From January to early December 2023, 34 pedestrians were hit and killed. That’s why two Indianapolis lawmakers said they’re trying to give more power to cities and counties when it comes to improving school zone safety.

”Right now you’re prohibited from using cameras as a means of traffic enforcement,” State Rep. Blake Johnson (D-Indianapolis) said.

According to State Rep. Johnson, his bill, HB 1280 (along with another near-identical bill in the Senate) would permit cities and counties to create/adopt an ordinance allowing for traffic cameras in school zones.

”We’ll use technology, start to crack down on reckless driving and speeding, and I believe, with great certainty, save lives,” State Rep. Johnson said.

State Sen. Andrea Hunley (D-Indianapolis) wrote the corresponding traffic camera bill. She said for the communities she and State Rep. Johnson serve, the issue is personal—citing a September 2021 incident that left a young girl dead.

”We lost a seven-year-old child who was crossing the street in the school crosswalk with the crossing guard, and she was run over by a car that was speeding down Washington Street,” State Sen. Hunley said.

Greenfield-Central Superintendent Dr. Harold Olin said giving cities and counties the opportunity to look into school zone traffic cams is a step in the right direction.

”Anything we can do to slow people down in those school zones will give students and children more opportunity for reaction time, and would give the drivers more reaction time,” Dr. Olin said.

But how would these cameras be paid for?

According to the language in both bills, speeding tickets from the very drivers the cameras catch would cover the costs. However, Dr. Olin said he is concerned those fines alone may not be enough.

”I think it’s something we would have a conversation about and what would be the best timing to do that, what funds can we use to put those in initially before those fees are collected to offset that,” Dr. Olin said.

Both HB 1280 and SB 244 have been referred to their respective transportation committees. Both could receive a hearing next Tuesday.