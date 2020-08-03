Tracking storms and below average temperatures

Storms are south of Columbus early this morning but fog is limiting visibility in a few spots in Central Indiana. We could see storms swell north over the morning but most of us will stay dry through lunchtime. Morning temperatures are comfortably cool in the mid 60s.

Scattered storms will develop after 2pm. We won’t be looking at a washout but a brief downpour is possible. Our precip is about six inches above average for the year. We’ve been above average on rainfall all summer long. If you’re like me, you’re tomatoes are suffering because of it.

Expecting between a quarter inch and half inch of rain today where the storms do trek through. That’ll be the last rain most of us will see until the weekend.

Can’t rule out a stray shower on Tuesday but mainly looking dry. Temperatures will be below average again but that’ll make it perfect weather for a run, hike, or dinner outdoors. Clouds will stick but we’ll still manage to brighten up quite nicely. Very enjoyable spring-like day.

Below average both Wednesday and Thursday but lots of sunshine will balance things out to make for beautiful days. Quite a few cool mornings in the forecast. It’s been about two months since we’ve been that cool so it may feel just a tad chilly. I think most of us will enjoy it, though! A great opportunity to open up windows and let some fresh air into the house. We’ll get back to the 80s by Friday and continue to warm over the weekend but rain chances will return.