Happy Saturday!! We woke up this morning to a winter wonderland with a decent amount of snow. Communities north of Indianapolis saw around 3″ of snow. Here at the CBS4 weather studio, we recorded 1.7″ of snow this morning.

We are tracking another chance for rain/snow showers later on tonight. Snow accumulations will be on the lighter side but an additional half-inch wet snow will be possible. Timing: Expect rain showers to begin around 9pm this evening then quickly change to snow a few hours later. As you head out the door Sunday, a few slick spots will be possible but we begin to dry out heading into the afternoon.

Looking ahead: We will begin the new work week on a dry note. Highs on Monday will climb into the upper 30’s under a mostly cloudy sky.