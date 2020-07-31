Tracking more rain for the weekend

It’s been a very rainy last 24 hours with a solid inch of rain falling on Indianapolis and totals over two inches for many of our Central Indiana towns. We’re getting a break this morning with rain staying south of Columbus but the rain is not over quite yet. A few spotty showers will pass through this afternoon and into our Friday evening. Less than a quarter inch of rain is expected with that.

Additional scattered storms will roll through both Saturday and Sunday. Those will produce up to two inches of additional rain for many of us in Central Indiana. Unfortunately won’t be as picture perfect as last weekend.

Temperatures will feel a lot like they did on Thursday as we continue to be below average. We’re comfortably cool in the 60s this morning but will spend most of the day in the 70s. Temperatures will continue to be below average through the weekend and into next week. Monday and Tuesday will start off the new week with additional rain but then high pressure slides in midweek to bring some sunshine to those 70s.