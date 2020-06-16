Tracking increasing heat followed by eventual rain chances

We’re actually about ten degrees warmer than we were at this time yesterday morning. Really nice start to the morning. You can open up the windows for some fresh air if you’d like. AC will need to be back on by lunchtime, though. Highs should get a couple of degrees warmer than we managed yesterday.

The warm air continues to pour in tomorrow. Our highs will creep back to the upper 80s Wednesday. Expect a mostly sunny sky and just a refreshing 5 mph breeze out of the east.

Getting closer to 90 by Thursday; limited rain chance there. We should be able to reach 90 both Friday and Saturday. More moisture will be available by the weekend so some much-needed rain could finally fall then. Until then, be sure to water your lawn, flowers and young trees.