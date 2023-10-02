We’ve flipped the calendar to October but it’s feeling a lot more like August. Temperatures Monday afternoon will rise back to the mid 80s. Our average high temperatures at the beginning of October is only 72°. The month cools quickly and by the 31st the average high temperatures will only be 59°. However, by the end of this week, we’ll be getting a taste of those much cooler temperatures.

We will keep the 80° warmth around through the middle of the week before a major cooldown starts to move in. That change will come with rain chances as a cold front moves through the region Thursday. This will be the transitional day. Scattered showers, storms and windy conditions will be around Thursday. Friday, we start drying out again but remain windy and will feel much cooler.

The cooldown continues to spill into the weekend as high temperatures over the weekend will struggle to hit 60° and likely won’t in many locations. Get your coats ready. Weekend morning temperatures in many locations will fall into the 30s.