A tornado watch is in effect for most of central Indiana through 8pm Sunday.

Multiple Severe t-storm warnings in effect just after 3pm Sunday. Storms, NEWEST warning for Owen and Putnam County in IN until 3:30pm EDT.

The environment is favorable for strong to severe storms to continue to develop this afternoon and may reach their peak intensity into eastern Indiana before 6pm. Stay tuned to Fox59 on-air and on line for updates.