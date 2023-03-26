INDIANA (WANE) – Heads up, music fans – some big names are set to hit center stage in Indiana this year.

We looked at the performer lineups at the Old National Centre, Honeywell Center, Ruoff Music Center, and a handle of other concert venues for the top concerts in Indiana.

From country and classic rock to hip-hop, pop, and electronic music, there is something for everyone.

Curious to see who’s performing? Check out the list below.

APRIL

Art Garfunkel

Where: Honeywell Center • Wabash, IN

When: April 14, 2023

Tickets: Vivid Seats

Walker Hayes

Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center – Notre Dame, IN

When: April 15, 2023

Ticket: Seat Geek

Cory Asbury

Where: Long Center for the Performing Arts — Lafayette, IN

When: April 15

Tickets: Long Center for the Performing Arts

Lady A

Where: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

When: April 22, 2023

Tickets: Seat Geek

Graham Nash

Where: Palladium Center For The Performing Arts – Carmel, IN

When: April 23, 2023

Tickets: Vivid Seats

Shinedown

Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum – Fort Wayne, IN

When: April 27, 2023

Tickets: Ticketmaster

MAY

Alice Cooper

Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum – Fort Wayne, IN

When: May 2, 2023

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Zach Williams

Where: Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

When: May 12, 2023

Tickets: Live Nation

Seal

Where: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

When: May 17, 2023

Tickets: Live Nation

Kenny Chesney

Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum – Fort Wayne, IN

When: May 18, 2023

Tickets: Ticketmaster

JUNE

Louis Tomlinson

Where: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN

When: June 7, 2023

Tickets: Live Nation

Dave Matthews Band

Where: Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

When: June 30, 2023

Tickets: Live Nation

JULY

Snoop Dogg

Where: Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

When: July 20, 2023

Tickets: Live Nation

Be sure to check the list later in the year as it will be updated with more top concerts coming to Indiana!