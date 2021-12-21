Indiana woman accused of slicing fiancé’s hand after he told her the food she made was too salty

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police responded to a home on N. Miami Avenue on Dec. 19 after a man called 911 and hung up.

When police arrived, the man told them his fiancé cut his right hand after he told her the food she made was too salty. He also asked her to make him a different meal.

According to police, he said his fiancé began screaming at him, took a kitchen knife, and sliced his hand.

Officers talked to the woman inside the home, who said an argument started after her fiancé told her the meal was too salty. She claims he grabbed a screwdriver and came at her. She had no visible injuries.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics. The woman was arrested on charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon. She declined filing paperwork against her boyfriend and refused to be photographed for any injuries she had.