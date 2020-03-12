Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson announce they tested positive for coronavirus

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. — (Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announce they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hanks said the couple were in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive,” Hanks said.

The 63-year-old actor said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

“Not much more to it than a one-day-a-time approach, no?” added Hanks.

Hanks, who also posted his message on social media, signed off saying: “Take care of yourselves!”

Hanks and Wilson, 63, were married in 1988.