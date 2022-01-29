Tom Brady announces retirement from NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) points toward the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

INDIANAPOLIS — Tom Brady has announced that he will be retiring from the NFL, sources say, after 22 seasons.

Brady is widely recognized as the “Greatest Quarterback of All Time”. Brady played with the New England Patriots from 2000-2019 and will finish his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he’s played since 2020.

“Brady is fully aware of the ripple effect his departure would have on the organization, and however he opts to formalize his plans – on social media or through a press conference or both – there is a growing anticipation that it’s coming this week,” CBS’ Sports Jason La Canfora reported.

During his NFL career, Brady has won 7 Super Bowl titles.