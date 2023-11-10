INDIANAPOLIS – The fight for the cure of Breast Cancer continues Saturday as researchers with the Komen Tissue Bank at Indiana University host a tissue bank.

The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the IU Health Simon Cancer Center on the 2nd floor of the Women’s Clinic at 1030 W Michigan St.

Healthy women with no signs of breast cancer are asked to donate breast tissue for research. The scientists are especially searching for Black women ages 49 and under to fulfill a request for tissue samples needed in research.

According to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Black women tend to have poorer survival rates than women from other racial and ethnic groups in the United States as studies have discovered that they often have aggressive tumors that are harder to treat.

Additionally, to participate in the study individuals must be:

A woman of at least 18 years of age.

Willing to give about an hour and a half of time for the donation (which includes filling out questionnaires and sample collection).

Not be allergic to local anesthetics.

Not have breast implants.

Not be receiving a therapeutic blood thinner.

Pre-registration is required to participate. Please call the Komen Tissue Bank at 866-763-0047 or visit their website here and view their social page here.