Tips to safely enjoy Halloween during pandemic

Halloween is Sunday, and many families are finalizing their plans.

Health experts have recommendations to help keep you safe.

They recommend carrying hand sanitizer with you and using it often. Especially if you’re going to be reaching into buckets to dig for candy.

“I recommend, and I know this is gonna sound kinda weird but I recommend that we have hand sanitizer. The kids use the hand sanitizer, get whatever food or candy or whatever, then use hand sanitizer once they’ve pulled their hands out as well too,” said James Ginder, health education specialist with the Hamilton County Health Department.

For those who will be handing out candy, try to set the treats out on a table for trick or treaters to choose from, versus having to dig through a bucket touching multiple pieces.

Trick or treating is alright because it’s outdoors. Families can feel comfortable with a low risk of transmission.

Health officials also recommend wearing a mask. Not just the Halloween ones that go with your costumes, but the facial coverings we’ve all become familiar with during the pandemic.

Since the COVID virus is spread through the air, experts say to avoid having inside gatherings.

But if you are having an inside party, they say there are some things you should think about.

“We may need to make some hard decisions, if we’re having a Halloween party. Do we need to think about people who are vaccinated or unvaccinated coming to the party as well too,” said Ginder.

“I know our temperatures have been pretty, pretty nice lately. If we are going to have an inside Halloween party, open the windows get some fans going, get that air circulating.”

Indiana State Police also want to remind you that parents should check the kids’ treats at the end of the night to make sure they’re safe.

Drivers, make sure you are paying attention as well. Slow down and use caution when you’re in areas where trick or treating may be going on.