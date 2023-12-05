INDIANAPOLIS – The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and plenty of hoosiers are lighting up more than decorations.

They’re also lighting up their credit car balances. However, there are strategies to avoid running up your balances by setting a budget and sticking to it through the holiday shopping season. Travis Toll, from Bank Of America Indiana offers several tips that could help.

The first step, Toll says, is to make a list of everyone you’re shopping for.

“Then after you make the list, you want to put a dollar amount next to each name,” Toll explained. “This will help you establish a spending limit and keep you within your holiday budget.”

Toll also offered the following tips:

Keep an eye on shipping costs. It's not unusual for online items to appear cheaper than the same thing you could get in-store – until you add in shipping costs. You will want to be very mindful of any delivery or service fees as well. Those fees can add up, so you will want to be sure and do some research before you click "buy". Many retailers will offer promotions such as shipping coupons or free shipping to attract customers.