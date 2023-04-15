TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died from a single vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Tippecanoe County, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews were dispatched at approximately 1:42 a.m. on report of a single vehicle car crash in the 5400 block of S 700 W St. The preliminary investigation suggest a 2014 Nissan Maxima was turning and drove off the side of the road. The car then went through a ditch and overturned before coming to rest on its side.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Information will be added as it becomes available.