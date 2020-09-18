Tippecanoe County health officials investigating salmonella cases linked to grocery store

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Health officials are investigating a cluster of salmonella cases linked to a grocery store in West Lafayette.

According to the Tippecanoe County Health Department (TCHD), the cases stem from La Aldea Grocery Store at 2801 Klondike Rd #D.

The health department is warning that anyone who consumed food or drink at La Aldea Grocery store from September 7 to September 17 and are experiencing symptoms related to salmonella, to contact TCHD at 765-423-9222 Ext. 1 immediately.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

TCHD explained that salmonella are bacteria that make people sick with an infection called salmonellosis. Salmonella bacteria live in the intestines of people and many animals.

These bacteria are usually transmitted to people through contaminated food, but also through contact with animals or their environment.

TCHD said the investigation is ongoing in coordination with the Indiana Department of Health.