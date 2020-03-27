Tippecanoe County health officials announce 1st COVID-19 death

In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, an employee works in the pop-up Huoyan Laboratory specialized in the nucleic acid test on 2019-nCoV in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. The coronavirus continues to spread as of Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, China reported more than 31,000 cases. (Chinatopix via AP)

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Health Department announced the first death in the county related to the coronavirus.

Officials said the announcement comes “with deep sorrow.”

The first COVID-19 death was a male resident of Tippecanoe County and was one of their 8 positive cases.

Officials said the individual died at IU Arnett on Friday.

He was over the age of 60 and had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient.

There is no additional information available due to privacy laws.

The death is not part of the state numbers released Friday morning and will be reflected in Saturday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health.