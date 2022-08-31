LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office has released two images in an attempt to identify those responsible for a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.

The images show a group of people and a vehicle they are trying to find. The images are dark, but the sheriff’s office asked for any information about who would be at the school during the hours of 11:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27 to 4:00 a.m. Sunday, August 28.



Images shared by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office. They ask for any information about the vandalism that occurred over the weekend.

Eight buses, fencing and a playground were all damaged sometime late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The destruction was discovered just after 9 a.m. Sunday. The damages is estimated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Anyone who has information can call Tippecanoe County detectives at (765) 423-9321. The information can also be submitted through the WeTip hotline at (800) 782-7463 or by using the SaferWatch app on your smartphone.