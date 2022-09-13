BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Batchelor Middle School student in Bloomington, Indiana has now been arrested after authorities found a loaded gun in the juvenile’s backpack.

Around 8 a.m. this morning, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of West Gordon Pike in reference to a student bringing a loaded gun to school.

School Resource Officers on scene had already confiscated the weapon when deputies arrived. The loaded gun was found in the backpack of a 13-year-old male juvenile.

Authorities were tipped off, after he showed the gun to others on the bus and a parent was told about the gun. The parent then called the school.

The student was detained before entering the school building. He was arrested and is facing a one-year expulsion in accordance with Indiana state law.

Deputies completed interviews and collected the firearm. The juvenile was transported to the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of possession of a firearm on school property or a school bus.

Batchelor Middle School remained open today with enhanced security precautions in place. School officials sent a letter to all families and called the families of students who rode the same bus as the student that was arrested.

Director of School Safety, Dr. Chris Finley, stated, “I want to thank the tip provider who saw something and said something, as well as the school resource officers, school administration and police officers who worked quickly to implement and accurately follow safety protocols.”