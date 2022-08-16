KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman faces several charges in connection with an apartment fire.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security said the fire happened at Kokomo Manor Apartments on August 8. Fire crews found a small fire had been started outside a second-floor apartment, but had extinguished itself.

Video surveillance showed people entering the main entry door. The department shared the video, hoping to get tips.

On Tuesday, the department said a tip from that release led to the identification of Gwendolyn Reggs. When she was taken into custody Saturday some of the same items seen in the video were found on Reggs. Her vehicle was also seen leaving the area.

After arresting Reggs, the department said she told investigators that there was a long-standing dispute between her and the occupant of the apartment.

Reggs was booked into the Howard County Jail on charges of attempted arson, criminal recklessness and failure to make a report.