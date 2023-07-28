We’ve made it to Friday and that means we’ve made it to what is expected to be the hottest day of the year, so far. However, we are tracking relief from the heat and humidity as we get into the weekend.

It’s a stormy start to Friday for some across central Indiana. Slow moving, heavy thunderstorms have led to Flash Flood Warnings to be issued in Fayette, Wayne and Union counties. These warnings are set to expire at 7:30 AM. Remember, never drive through flooded roadways.

Additional pockets of rain and storms are expected this morning and afternoon. A few stronger, potentially severe storms are possible with damaging winds and hail being the primary threats. There will be plenty of dry time today. In fact, most of the day will be dry. Aside from the hit and miss storms in the morning and afternoon, we’ll have a lot of sunshine mixed in with clouds. It’s not until the late evening and overnight hours we have a greater threat for some stronger storms with a damaging wind threat. These move through during the overnight hours into early Saturday morning.

The Indiana State Fair kicks off today and it will be a steamy one. Temperatures will climb to the mid 90s with heat index values ranging from 100° to 110°.

We’re not quite as hot Saturday but still rather humid. The real relief will be felt Sunday as the humidity falls through the day, leaving us more comfortable to start next week.