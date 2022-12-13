It will be another rather quiet day across central Indiana on Tuesday. We’ll even see more sunshine around early in the day. Clouds will thicken up into the afternoon and winds will turn breezy, gusting near 20 mph at times. However, this will be a dry day as rain isn’t set to arrive until late Tuesday night.

We’re closely watching a powerful storm system that’s sweeping the country. As of Tuesday morning, parts of the U.S. were seeing heavy snowfall while others were experiencing severe weather. Over a dozen states are currently under some sort of winter weather alert, including Blizzard Warnings stretching from Colorado to Montana. Meanwhile, parts of Texas and Oklahoma are under a Tornado Watch.

No severe weather or heavy snow is heading our way. However, heavy rainfall will come to Indiana on Wednesday. A few claps of thunder are possible too but heavy rainfall will be the primary impact. The rain will come in two rounds. The first arrives late Tuesday night, mainly after midnight. Expect a wet and windy commute for Wednesday morning. Winds will be gusting near 30 mph at times. The rain eases and becomes more drizzly into the late morning and early afternoon. The second wave will arrive in the afternoon, mainly after 2 PM. Heavy rainfall will be around for the evening commute. Showers will continue on into early Thursday morning before we dry out. Overall rainfall totals of more than 1″ are possible across much of the area.

The rainfall is needed! 93% of the state is under ‘Abnormally Dry’ or ‘Moderate Drought’ conditions. Indianapolis was short over 2″ of the rainfall we typically see in November and in December, so far, we are running nearly 1″ shy of the rainfall we normally see by this time of the month.

Much colder air moves in behind this system. Temperatures will transition to below average levels by the end of the week. A few snowflakes are possible too. These will mainly in the form of flurries by a few light snow showers aren’t out of the question.